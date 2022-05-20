Assam Flood: More than 2.88 lakh people affected in Nagaon

As per the data, currently, 9,742.57 hectares of cropland in the district is under water.

Nagaon: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), on Thursday, informed that more than 2.88 lakh people of the district (Nagaon) have been affected due to the first wave of flood and 147 villages under three revenue circles are currently under water.

As per the reports, thousand of people of Borkola and Dakhinpaat area under Raha and Nagaon revenue circle respectively have been rendered homeless after the flood water entered their homes, compelling them to move to safer places. As per the data, currently, 9,742.57 hectares of cropland in the district is under water. Such situations have arisen in Assam as a result of the incessant rainfall that increased the water level of Kopili river, thus worsening the state's condition with increased water levels that submerged new areas. The water level of the river has already crossed its highest water level mark and thus inundated new areas of the district. The water has also submerged several roads connecting Kampur area.—ANI