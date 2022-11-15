As tensions rise, the Pakistan-Afghanistan border is closed

Quetta (The Hawk): As tensions between the two nations rose as a result of unprovoked firing, the Pakistan-Afghanistan border remained closed for a second day in a row.

The Chaman border, also known as Friendship Gate, which connects Balochistan in Pakistan with Kandahar in Afghanistan, was shut down after it was claimed that an armed Afghan crossed into Pakistan's border and fired on the security personnel.

Following the incident, border troops from Pakistan and Afghanistan exchanged fire for hours, which led to the closing of the main commerce border between the two neighbours.

Following the firing from Afghanistan, Pakistan stepped up security measures, keeping the border closed for a second day in a row, and suspending all pedestrian movement and commercial activities.

According to Abdul Hameed Zehri, Deputy Commissioner Chaman, "the border was blocked after the unpleasant occurrence."

After the shooting incident at the border, he claimed that security had been increased.

Since Sunday, senior officials from the two nations have spoken, an official said.

The Afghan government, on the other hand, has also reinforced security measures on their end.

Aside from that, the border closure caused problems for residents on both sides of the border.

On both sides, there were extensive lines of both people and automobiles.

(Inputs from Agencies)