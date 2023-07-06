As parts of Delhi go under water, complaint calls inundate PWD control room

New Delhi: Thursday morning's heavy rain created waterlogging and traffic gridlock in several areas of Delhi, officials said, prompting a flood of complaints to the PWD's control centre from all around the national capital.

The PWD's control room reportedly received 15 reports of flooding. Kaushik Enclave in Burari, the region from Wazirabad to Timarpur, and Mandoli Road were all mentioned as locations where complaints were frequently received.

Delhi's BJP branch posted a video from Burari purporting to show students in uniform trudging through knee-deep water. The BJP included a caption with the video urging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to address the flooding crisis.—Inputs from Agencies