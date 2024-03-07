    Menu
    Arvind Kejriwal calls 'emergency' meeting of Cabinet over power subsidy

    The Hawk
    March7/ 2024
    Delhi's Cabinet convenes for a pivotal meeting at Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence to deliberate on next year's power subsidy strategy ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an 'emergency' meeting of his Cabinet at his residence on Thursday to discuss the issue of power subsidy, officials said.

    Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Cabinet may take a 'major decision' on power subsidy for the next year, they said.

    The meeting will be held at 4 pm, they said.


    The Kejriwal government is providing free electricity to consumers with a monthly consumption of 200 units. A subsidy of 50 per cent is given to those who use 201-400 units per month.

    —PTI

