Army soldier fatally shot in Uttar Pradesh over a romantic relationship; three held

Aligarh (The Hawk): A 24-year-old Army jawan who had returned home to celebrate Diwali was allegedly shot dead near Aligarh by his lover's husband and seven others.

Bikan Kumar and his uncle were driving to Aligarh when they were attacked with sticks and sharp objects by eight men who then shot the jawan dead.

The incident occurred in Rasoolpur village, which is located within the Tappal police jurisdiction.

Janata Singh, Bikan Kumar's father, stated, "My son and one of the accused's wife were dating. Vijaypal, his brother Bablu, and six other members of their family murdered him."

Under IPC section 302, a case has been filed at the Tappal police station (murder). According to police, three people have been arrested so far, with Vijaypal still at large.

Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), stated, "Vijaypal murdered the man over a relationship with the latter's wife. Three people have been arrested out of the eight people who have been booked."

Premveer Singh, the deceased's brother, stated, "Bikan Kumar joined the Indian Army in 2017 and was assigned to Hoshiarpur. When he and my uncle left the house, some villagers attacked his car and shot him in the head. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead."

