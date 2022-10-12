Apple will release a 5G software update in India in December

New Delhi (The Hawk): ET Telecom's most recent report indicates that iPhone customers in India will have to wait two months for a software update that enables 5G access. On October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 5G services in India during the Indian Mobile Congress. However, many 5G devices from leading manufacturers such as Samsung, Google, and Apple do not currently support 5G connectivity and are awaiting a software upgrade that will enable the next generation of connectivity.

Apple is now assessing the performance and quality of 5G networks in India, according to the ET Telecom report, thus iPhone customers will not receive a software update to support 5G networks until December 2022. The iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone SE 2022 are being tested on the Airtel 5G and Jio 5G networks, as they are the only two 5G networks to have launched in four to eight cities.

"We are collaborating with our carrier partners in India to deliver the optimal iPhone experience as soon as network validation and quality and performance tests are complete. 5G will be enabled with a software update and will begin rolling out to iPhone customers in December, Apple told ET Telecom in a statement.

Apple employs tight quality controls to guarantee that the iPhone experience is consistent across all of its models, and it is taking the same approach with 5G. The business is evaluating iPhones that enable 5G (iPhone 12 and later) for network speeds, its influence on battery life, and other use cases, and will release them only when it is pleased with the different inspections.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has called over thirty individuals from smartphone makers, telecom operators, and industry experts, among others, to expedite software updates for 5G phones in India. This gathering is occurring today, October 12, and 5G rollout is likely to accelerate after this event.

