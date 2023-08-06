Apple begins hunt for generative AI talent globally

New Delhi: As Apple CEO Tim Cook bets big on generative AI, the tech giant has posted several job openings in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) globally .

The iPhone manufacturer has reportedly offered dozens of AI jobs in the United States, France, and China over the past several months in an effort to find people to fill positions that might contribute to the development of generative AI tools that make use of local processing on mobile devices.

"We are seeking a candidate with a proven track record in applied ML research. Responsibilities in the role will include training large scale language and multimodal models on distributed backends, deployment of compact neural architectures such as transformers efficiently on device, and learning policies that can be personalised to the user in a privacy preserving manner," read one such posting.

Apple's job postings have exposed some of the potential applications for generative AI in its devices.

The tech giant has been developing generative AI and other models for years, as Cook revealed.

He explained that Apple considers artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to be among its most important foundational technologies.

"And they are virtually embedded in every product that we build," Cook told CNBC last week, as the company reported strong June quarter results, driven by stronger services sales that grew 8 per cent (year-on-year).

"On a research basis, we've been doing research on AI and machine learning, including generative AI, for years," Cook was quoted as saying.

Apple doesn't talk much about generative AI, and its quarterly report barely mentioned the technology that has taken the world by storm.

Including all of its services, Apple now has more than 1 billion paying customers, an increase of 150 million in just the past year and roughly double the amount it had just three years ago.—Inputs from Agencies