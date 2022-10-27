Another death has been reported in K'taka as a result of drinking contaminated water

Belagavi, Karnataka (The Hawk): Authorities said a 70-year-old man died on Thursday after drinking contaminated water in Karnataka's Belagavi district, only four days after two fatalities were reported in Yadgir for the same reason.

The most recent death was recorded in Mudenuru village, where 94 people are currently hospitalised, four of whom are very ill.

Shivappa has been recognised as the dead.

Shivappa became ill four days ago after drinking tainted water, according to locals.

They also stated that on October 23, a water pipe burst, causing tainted water to mingle with drinking water.

There are 44 men and 30 women among the 94 people in the hospital. There are 12 guys and 8 girls. They all have the same symptoms, which include vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain.

Residents of Mudenuru have voiced discontent with the government's response despite the significant number of sick persons.

In Yadgir, two people died on Monday in Hothpet village, and more than 40 people were hospitalised.

The disaster occurred after water was provided to the residences via tap connections from the old well.

The water in the well is thought to be polluted.

