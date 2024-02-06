Angry Nature and Broken Hope

Winter's White Blanket Fades: The Impact of Snow Drought on Himalayan Regions and Global Consequences. From tourism woes to agricultural concerns, unraveling the silent crisis.

To preserve this white gift of nature) Last year, when winters were going on in most parts of Europe without snow, it seemed that the developed countries, which have created the problem of climate change through uncontrolled carbon emissions and excessive use of fossil fuels, were seeing the consequences of their deeds. When there was no snow, many tourist places in Europe became deserted, glaciers started melting and the water level in the rivers started decreasing. But, we did not realize that something like this would happen within a year.Will be seen in our country also. From December to half of January, the situation became such that whether Kashmir, Himachal or Uttarakhand, the hilly areas of all these states remained almost dry in terms of snowfall. During this period, neither the western disturbances causing rain and snowfall became active nor did the local weather changes create such a stir anywhere that the faces of tourists, farmers and businessmen blossomed with happiness. Farmers, meteorologists and economists are scared of this silence of snow. hope for tourismThe pain of sustainable businessmen is different. Meteorologists' assessment says that from December to January, usually one and a half to two feet snow falls several times in areas like Gulmarg in Kashmir, Shimla-Manali in Himachal and Joshimath Auli in Uttarakhand. But, despite the harsh winter, most of these places received about 80 percent less rainfall this time, barring a few exceptions. Gulmarg in Kashmir, which is usually blessed with snowfall of several feet every year, was almost dry this time last December with six inches of snow falling.Only this remained. Snowfall is also very important for farming. The glow on the faces of apple growers of Kashmir and Himachal increases with snowfall, but due to no snowfall this time, lines of worry are clearly visible on their foreheads. The common people and farmers of the hill states know what warning is hidden for them in the snow drought. Lack of snowfall has a negative impact on many sectors including tourism, agriculture, horticulture and hydroelectric power generation. Due to global warming, already depleted glaciers become even more empty during ice drought. UsIn L, the glacier gets a chance to recharge (recharge) the damage caused by snowfall every year. Due to their reserves, these glaciers provide water to rivers and springs throughout the year, but if they suffer from lack of snow even for a year, their reserves of stored water can become empty rapidly. Lack of snowfall in areas like Ladakh Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir means that this area of ​​the Himalayas is in the grip of drought. Due to this, the rivers originating from here do not provide sufficient water to the plains during summer.Will be able to take. However, the Himalayan regions are already facing the effects of global warming. Geologists say that in the nineties, in most of these Himalayan areas there was snowfall of more than three feet at times from December to January. But now it seems that even these areas with the lowest greenhouse gas emissions have become vulnerable to the problems arising from global climate change. There is a claim that due to lack of snow and rain and global warming, the temperature of Kashmir-Ladakh will increase by four to seven degrees.There may be an increase in Celsius, which can cause large-scale damage to agriculture, horticulture and the entire ecology here. In the last few years, farmers of Kashmir and Ladakh have converted their paddy fields into flower gardens in view of the recurring water shortage crisis, which is a sign of change in the ecology here. For the hilly states, snow also has an aspect of tourism. Due to lack of snowfall, the roads of Mussoorie, Nainital of Uttarakhand have not been buzzing with tourists, while the roads of KashmirEven in areas like Gulmarg-Pahalgam, far fewer tourists are arriving than expected. Not only this, due to non-availability of necessary snow for sports like snow skiing, which is popular as an adventure tourism, the events related to it are also in danger. The low influx of tourists has become a cause of concern for hoteliers, taxi drivers, horse and mule owners and other businessmen. However, the signs of depletion and depletion of snow that have been seen at the local level in India have been felt with great intensity in the world at large for some time now.The biggest concern is the rate of melting of ice at both the poles of the Earth. For example, one issue is that of Greenland falling in the Arctic region. Although there is ice here throughout the year, studies have shown that for the first time in the last one thousand years, Greenland has now reached the point of becoming the hottest. One of its effects has already been felt in the year 2019, when it was claimed on the basis of facts that there is a significant rise in sea level due to melting of ice in the Arctic.happened. What is more worrying here is that the layers of Petermann, Greenland's most important glacier, are breaking apart rapidly due to the heat. The result of this may be that the water level of the oceans all over the world will increase due to this. This will also increase the danger to low-lying islands and coastal areas. Like the North Pole, the South Pole i.e. Antarctica has six times more ice than the Arctic. But, in the year 2023 this snow was at its lowest level ever. That is why it is important to save this white gift of nature.Efforts should be made to keep A, which perhaps can be realized to some extent by efforts to stop global warming.



—Vijay Garg Retired Principal Educational Columnist Malout