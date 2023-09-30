Amid huge uproar, Odisha Legislative Assembly adjourned till 4 pm

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Odisha assembly monsoon session was adjourned till 4 pm on Saturday amid a huge ruckus.

BJP MLAs protested, and started shouting in the assembly demanding the withdrawal of suspension against two BJP MLAs Mohan Charan Majhi and Dr Mukesh Mahaling who were suspended for throwing pulses at the speaker's podium. The BJP MLAs held posters and demanded the withdrawal of the suspension of fellow BJP MLAs.

Amid the hugs uproar, the speaker Pramila Mallik adjourned the proceedings of the house till 4 pm. Two MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Chief Whip Opposition Mohan Charan Majhi and Mukesh Mahaling were suspended from the Monsoon Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly for throwing 'pulses' at Speaker Pramila Mallik's podium on Thursday.

The disciplinary action was reportedly taken till the end of the current assembly session, October 4 on the instructions of the Speaker of the House Pramila Mallik. The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly commenced on September 22. According to the sources, the two legislators were suspended for allegedly throwing pulses at the Speaker's podium while the business was underway in the House on Thursday.

Earlier, Senior Biju Janta Dal leader Pramila Mallik was elected the new speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly unopposed last week. She became the first Women Speaker of the State. Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik nominated Mallik as the candidate for the post. Speaking to ANI Pramila Mallik said, "I am very happy to be elected as Speaker, I would like to thank Chief Minister and Party President Naveen Patnaik who has always been at the forefront of women empowerment on social as well as political front.

The monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly began on 22nd September and since then the house has been adjourned more than half a dozen times.

