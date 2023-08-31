Amazon employee murder: One arrested, local gangster Maya & others on the run

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested 18-year-old youth in connection with the murder of Amazon senior manager in the Bhajanpura area of the national capital, an official said on Thursday.



The investigators said that the reason behind the firing which led to the murder of Harpreet Gill (36), and serious injury to Govind Singh (32), was road rage.



“Bilal Gani alias Mallu, a resident of Subhash Mohalla, Bhajanpura, was apprehended near Signature Bridge at about 02:00 a.m.,” said a senior police official.

While a manhunt has been initiated to nab Mohd Sameer a.k.a Maya, Sohail alias Bawarchi, Mohd Junaid alias Mama Biryani and Adnan alias Don, all local gangsters.



As per the police, the incident occurred around 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday at Subhash Vihar in Bhajanpura and the police control room call was made at 11:53 p.m.



Upon reaching the spot, it was found that Harpreet and Govind were going on their Splendour bike near Gali No. 8 when five men on a scooty and a bike intercepted them.



"The assailants opened unprovoked fire and fled from the spot," said a senior police official.



Harpreet, who was recently promoted as a senior manager in Amazon and was to move to Benglauru, suffered a gunshot injury on his head and was declared brought dead at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.



"Govind also sustained a bullet wound and was referred to the LNJP hospital for further treatment," said the official.



On interrogation of Bilal, he has revealed that he along with his four other associates -- Maya, Sohail, Junaid and Adnan -- were having a party at Maya’s house in North Ghonda, Bhajanpura.



“Around 10:30 pm, all five individuals decided to go for a ride, with Maya carrying a pistol. They were using a TVS Ntorq and a Honda Activa as their vehicles. The group navigated through the narrow lanes of Bhajanpura, making several stops before eventually entering Gali No. 8/4, Subhash Vihar, Bhajanpura,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy N Tirkey.



This particular alley, Gali No. 8/4, was so narrow that two motorcycles couldn't pass each other without one having to yield and move to the side. Coincidentally, Harpreet and Govind were approaching from the opposite direction within the same alley.



“Both parties insisted that the other should stop and make way. Bilal and his associates responded aggressively, with Junaid exiting the vehicle to slap Govind. When Govind and Harpreet attempted to confront the young men, Maya fired shots at close range, hitting both Harpreet and Govind,” said the DCP.



“Following the attack, the assailants fled the scene, leaving the victims injured on the ground. Unfortunately, Harpreet succumbed to his injuries, while Govind is currently undergoing treatment,” said the DCP.



“After the incident, all the suspects decided to keep a low profile for some time. Bilal was apprehended earlier this morning. The identities of the accused were ascertained by reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity,” said the DCP.



The official said that Bilal is no stranger to crime. In 2022, he was involved in two heinous cases, including a murder in Bhajanpura and a robbery case where he and his associates had robbed a scooty from a person in Bhajanpura.



“Being a minor at that time, he managed to come out of the Children Observation Home in no time,” the official added.

—IANS