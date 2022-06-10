Alumni-meet: IIT Roorkee celebrates 175th Year of foundation in Kathmandu, Nepal

Roorkee / Dehradun (The Hawk): After the first major event planned in Ahmedabad, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITRoorkee), organized the second Alumni meet- Nepal, the first international get-together, on June 9, 2022 at Aloft Hotel, Thamel, Khatmandu. The Alumni-meet Nepal was acting further while commemorating the 175th year of IIT Roorkee’s foundation. The institutehas planned a series of outreach activities to connect with IIT Roorkee alumni throughout the year starting from November 2021 to November 2022.

Besides thousands of students from Nepal studying at IIT Roorkee, researchers and faculty members from the institute have also contributed significantly in the areas of Hydropower, Planning and Urban Development in Nepal, among others. The event witnessed the participation of Education minister of Nepal as Chief Guest, and Counsellor for the Indian Embassy as Guest of Honor. From IIT Roorkee, Director, Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Deputy Director, Prof. M Parida; Dean of International Relations, Prof. Arumugam and Dean of Resources and Alumni Affairs, Prof. Partha Roy joined the event along with eminent researchers and faculty members from different departments of the Institute.

The Alumni meet-Nepal included presentations, felicitations and cultural events giving a glimpse of the ornate past and glorious present IIT Roorkee family.A movie made by students of cultural council of IIT Roorkee was released, "Anant- 175 years of IIT Roorkee - Leading the Future". The movie gives a glimpse of the ornate past and glorious present of IIT Roorkee through a beautiful interaction between a fresher and his grandfather who also happens to be an alumnus of the same institute. The movie showcases the outstanding facilities offered to students which result in the overall growth, professional and personality development of the students.





History of the Institute

IIT Roorkee, formerly known as The Roorkee College was established in 1847 AD as the First Engineering College in the British Empire. The oldest engineering college of the country is in its 175th year of establishment which will complete in November 2022. Recognizing its performance and potential in the view of independent India’s needs, in November 1949 it was elevated from the erstwhile college to the First Engineering University of independent India. On the 21st of September 2001, the University was declared an institute of national importance, bypassing a bill in the parliament, changing its status from University of Roorkee to Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee.





Expressing his gratitude for the humble invitation from IIT Roorkee for Alumni-meet Nepal, Hon’ble Minister, Shri. Devendra Paudel, Minister of Education, Science and Technology (Nepal), remarked that,"Besides IIT Roorkee holding worldly importance, I would like to point out the similar cultural teachings and traditions that we share with India and events like IIT Roorkee's Alumni meet will only strengthen the shared vision of collaborating in academia in making our youth ready for the challenges of 21st century.”





Prof. Ajit Chaturvedi, Director IIT Roorkee, said “We are overjoyed by the enthusiastic participation of a large number of our alumni in Nepal. I would like to thank the Hon’ble Minister of Education, Science and Technology Shri Devendra Paudel for gracing the occasion and underlining the importance as well as the success of the event."





Shri Umesh Malla President of IITRAA Nepal chapter,said,“IIT Roorkee has been critical for engineering education not just in India but entire South East Asia. They pull our focus towards how we can apply what we have studied in the real world and the alumni association is commendable. IIT Roorkee can play a significant role in shaping the engineering education through support for upcoming engineering colleges in neighboring nations.”

Prof. Partha Roy, Dean of Resources and Alumni Affairs (DORA), IIT Roorkee, said, "IIT Roorkee has given a large number of intellectual talents to the country, who significantly contributed towards the development of this nation or wherever they decided to settle. Each of the alumni of Roorkee has been an achiever and we are honored to share the spirit with Nepal via a short film, Anant: 175 years of IIT Roorkee, Leading the Future, portraying the transitional journey of 175 years of IIT Roorkee."



