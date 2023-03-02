Alcoholic man poisons wife, two daughters to death in B'luru

Bengaluru: In a horrifying event that occurred within the jurisdiction of the Konanakunte police station in Bengaluru, a man poisoned his wife and two daughters.

The victims have been named as Vijayalakshmi (28), Nisha (7), and Deeksha (5).

Nagendra, the husband, was said to be depressed after finding out he had cancer. He also tried to kill himself by cutting his wrist, but he was saved and is now getting treatment at a hospital.

The police say that after Nagendra's cancer diagnosis, his wife Vijayalakshmi took up the household duties. Nagendra also became addicted to alcohol over the years.

According to reports from the police, Nagendra frequently returned home after drinking and began to fight with his wife. A fight with his wife Vijayalakshmi occurred on Wednesday, as well. After the fight, he poisoned the meal and fed it to his wife and two daughters, who all promptly perished.

On Thursday morning, Vijayalakshmi's brother came to their house, and that's when they found out about what had happened.

The autopsies will take place at KIMS hospital, thus the bodies have been moved there.—Inputs from Agencies