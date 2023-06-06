Air Cargo Export commissionerate destroys 69.876 kg drugs worth Rs 200 cr

New Delhi: The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Air Cargo (Exports) announced on Tuesday that it has destroyed 69.876 kg of drugs worth Rs 200 crore at the Centralized Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility.

"The first batch of contraband, seized at the New Courier Terminal in nine cases, amounted to 13.346 kg, including 1.997 kg of heroin, 4.236 kg of ganja, 7.113 kg of ketamine, and other NDPS substances. The second batch consisted of contraband seized at the Foreign Post Office in 23 cases, which included 4.350 kg of ganja, 52.180 kg of ketamine, meth, and other NDPS substances," an official stated.

The official said that a total of 69.876 kg of drugs seized in 32 cases were destroyed through incineration in Nilothi. —IANS