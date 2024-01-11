Air Canada plane delayed for six hours after passenger leaps off plane

Discover the shocking incident that led to a 6-hour delay on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Dubai. A passenger's unprecedented action of opening a cabin door on the Boeing 777, resulting in a fall onto the tarmac, captured attention. Emergency services and authorities swiftly intervened, causing a delay in the departure. Explore the details of the unusual occurrence at Toronto Pearson International Airport, emphasizing passenger safety, emergency response, and the ongoing investigation by Air Canada.

In a peculiar incident, a passenger on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to Dubai caused a significant delay after jumping from the plane onto the tarmac. The event unfolded on the Boeing 777 aircraft while it was on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International Airport.



According to reports by Global News, the passenger, who had boarded the flight normally, deviated from routine by opening a cabin door on the opposite side of the aircraft, resulting in a fall of approximately 20 feet before takeoff.



Emergency services, Peel regional police, and authorities were promptly summoned to address the situation, and the injured passenger was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment.



Air Canada informed the public that the flight, carrying 319 passengers, experienced a delay of about six hours as a consequence of the incident. The airline assured that all approved boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed.



An official from the Greater Toronto Airports Authority confirmed awareness of the unusual occurrence, and the airline is actively investigating the incident.



This incident follows a recent event involving Air Canada flight 137 from Toronto to Calgary, which was diverted due to a 16-year-old passenger allegedly attacking a family member mid-flight. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported that airline employees and passengers successfully subdued the teenager, who was then arrested and transported to a hospital for a medical examination. The assaulted family member received treatment for minor injuries, and no other passengers required medical assistance.

