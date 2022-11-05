After Habibganj and Hoshangabad, Bhopal will rename several additional areas

Bhopal (The Hawk): Following the renaming of Bhopal's Habibganj railway station as Rani Kamlapati by the Madhya Pradesh government a year ago, the procedure to rename other areas of the city has started.

At least three areas, including the hilly Lalghati neighbourhood where Bhopal's main jail is situated, will have new names.

The Halalpur bus stop and Halalpur colony are two other locations of the capital city that would experience the same procedure. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has unanimously adopted a proposal in this respect (BMC).

Notably, the idea was presented to the BMC standing committee at a meeting on Friday by Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur.

According to the plan, Halalpur village and Halalpur bus stop should both be referred to as Hanumangarhi, while Lalghati should be renamed after Narayan Das, a Hindu holy priest and former director of Gufa Mandir in Bhopal. "Beautiful Bhopal is a city of lakes with a clean, natural environment. It is up to us to keep it secure "After the BMC approved her request, Thakur stated.

The newly renovated Habibganj railway station was renamed "Rani Kamlapati" by the state government last year in honour of the Gond Queen. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhopal in November 2021 to attend the massive "Janjatiya Divas," it was renamed in his presence.

Hoshangabad district's name was also changed to Narmadapuram by the BJP-led Shivraj Singh Chouhan administration last year.

Speaking before a crowd in Hoshangabad at the time, Chouhan declared that the district had been renamed Narmadapuram because it is situated on the bank of the Narmada River.

The BJP and right-wing organisations have spoken out on various occasions in favour of changing the name of Bhopal. They have insisted that Bhopal be given the name of Raja Bhojpal, the city's founder monarch.

(Inputs from Agencies)