Bulandshahr: After an exchange of gunfire, the Special Task Force and local police were able to apprehend a wanted criminal, authorities said Tuesday.

On Monday night, a police crew spotted a suspect who they later identified as Jitendra alias Jeet of Hathras. A gunfight ensued, and he was injured before he was caught, they added.

The police have arrested Jitendra after seizing illegal firearms, live ammunition, an SUV, and three counterfeit firearms permits.—Input from Agencies