Aftab will appear in court today in the Mehrauli murder case

New Delhi (The Hawk): Thursday, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla will be brought before the Saket Court on charges of murdering his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and dismembering her body into 35 pieces.

The Delhi Police may have to answer to the court for their failure to locate the murder weapon, Shraddha's cellphone, or the suspects' uniforms.

Even though police have enlisted the help of a dog unit, the victim's head and other body parts have yet to be located.

The DNA of the victim's father has not yet been compared to the remains found in the Mehrauli forest.

Aftab, meanwhile, allegedly is not helping investigators, according to them.

"The consistency of his claims is questionable. His original story to the police was that he had thrown the victim's phone away in Maharashtra, but he is now saying that he dropped it in Delhi "the source reportedly said.

