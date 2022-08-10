African national held with over 300 gm heroin in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a 36-year-old drug peddler, an African national, with 303 grams of Heroin in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Joseph Boakye, a resident of Ghana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsh Vardhan said a secret information was received regarding the movement of an African national who indulged in drug trafficking on August 6 after which a police team reached Vipin Garden Ext., Mohan Garden, Delhi and laid a trap there. "An African national was seen coming from Bhagwati Garden on a scooty. On seeing the police team he tried to flee but was apprehended by the team along with his scooty," the DCP said.

During his search, polythene containing white substance was recovered from his possession, which upon checking with the field testing kit was found to be heroin, weighing 303 gm. Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 8, 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act and arrested the accused.

