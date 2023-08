Bhubaneswar: Jayanta Mahapatra, an eminent poet, passed suddenly on Sunday in a hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, according to members of his family. He was 95.

On Sunday evening, Mahapatra passed away after spending the day in the SCB Medical College Hospital being treated for pneumonia and other age-related ailments.

His son and wife had both died before him.—Inputs from Agenciie