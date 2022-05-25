AAP's CM Candidate In Uttarakhand Ajay Kothiyal Joins BJP

Dehradun: The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for the recently concluded Assembly election in Uttarakhand, retired colonel Ajay Kothiyal on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun.

Kothiyal had resigned from the Arvind-Kejriwal led party last week.

The former army officer announced his decision to quit the party on Twitter, posting his resignation letter on the microblogging site.

"I have been a member of the Aam Aadmi Party from April 19, 2021, to May 18, 2022. Keeping the feelings of ex-soldiers, ex para-military personnel, the elders, women, youths and the intellectuals, I am sending you my resignation on May 18," Col Kothiyal had said in his letter addressed to AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In March this year, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Uttarakhand as it bagged 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly. According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 19 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) registered victory in two constituencies. —ANI