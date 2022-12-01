Aaftab's narco testing begins in the Shraddha murder case

New Delhi (The Hawk): Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, a suspect in the horrifying murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi's Mehrauli neighbourhood, underwent a narcotics test on Thursday morning, according to Special Commissioner of Police (law & order), Sagar Preet Hooda.

Aaftab was transported from Tihar to the Ambedkar Hospital at roughly 9 a.m., per sources.

More information was awaited.

Tuesday marked the conclusion of Aaftab's polygraph examination at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini.

Aaftab's polygraph examination is now over, and the Delhi Police will receive a thorough report in a day or two, claims a senior FSL official.

According to the sources, a polygraph and narcotics test are very necessary in this instance because Aaftab was dishonest and sought to trick the interrogators during the interview.

In 2018, Shraddha and Aaftab connected via the dating app "Bumble." On May 8, they arrived in Delhi, and on May 15, they moved to the Chattarpur region. Aaftab is accused of killing Shraddha on May 18 and dispersing 35 fragments of her body over the course of 18 days in various locations.

