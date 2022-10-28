A wedding-theft ring has been apprehended in Uttar Pradesh

Bulandshahr, UP (The Hawk): The Bulandshahr police have apprehended an interstate gang that was stealing at weddings in western UP districts.

Three people have been arrested in connection with it, including a 16-year-old boy.

They were found with Rs 57,000 in cash, gold jewellery, two country-made firearms, and two live bullets.

Sundra Nath Tiwari, SP city, named the apprehended gang members as Dildar, Neend Kapoor, and a young kid.

One gang member is facing nine charges, while another is facing six.

According to Kotwali inspector Sanjiv Kumar Sharma, the squad was camping in Aligarh and committed thefts in several districts, including Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Hathras.

Their strategy was straightforward. They would disguise themselves as guests and sneak inside weddings. They would mingle with other visitors and take part in the festivities before quietly leaving with cash and jewellery.

