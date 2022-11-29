A man was detained after having unnatural sex with a cow

Bengaluru (The Hawk): The police announced on Tuesday that a guy in the Kodagu region of Karnataka had been detained for allegedly engaging in unnatural intercourse with a cow.

Suntikoppa town resident Abubakar Siddique has been named as the defendant.

The incident took place in Andagove village, close to Suntikoppa, according to the police.

According to the authorities, C.A. Devaiah, a villager, let his cow to graze on fields while he went to a small market to do some shopping.

Devaiah observed a motorcycle stopped near where his cow was grazing on the roadside as he was returning from the market.

He eventually discovered Siddique in the act of having unnatural sex with his cow, caught him red-handed.

Devaiah quickly raised the alarm, and with the help of other villagers, they were able to apprehend and turn in the suspect to the police.

Siddique has been charged with violating IPC Section 377 by the police (whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal).

The accused was later taken by the police to the court, which committed him to judicial custody.

