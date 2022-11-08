A man's burned body was discovered in Najafgarh, Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): The charred body of a 42-year-old man was discovered under suspicious circumstances at his home in the national capital's Najafgarh neighbourhood on Tuesday, according to authorities.

His family members, who were sleeping in another room, were completely ignorant of the incident.

Rajendra Dagar, a resident of Prem Nagar phase-III in Najafgarh, has been identified as the deceased.

According to a senior police officer, at around 4:23 a.m. on Tuesday, information about a death by burning was received at Najafgarh police station, and a police squad was deployed to the scene.

"When the police arrived, they discovered the man had been burned. An initial investigation indicated that he used to drink and was a known beedi smoker "said the official

"The body has been transferred to RTR Hospital for inquest proceedings," said the source.

(Inputs from Agencies)