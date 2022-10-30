A Grand Procession Was Taken Out In The City On Chhath Puja

Dineshpur (The Hawk): On the occasion of Chhath Puja, a grand procession was taken out in the city under the banner of Purvanchal Jan Jagran Samiti.

Before the procession, the patron of Hari Mandir, Vivekananda Maharaj and all the devotees duly worshiped Chhath Maiya. The procession started from Harimandir and reached Chhath Puja Ghat. A grand procession was organized in the city along with the Kalash Yatra, accompanied by musical drums, drums. In which many people were seen dancing on Bhojpuri tune.

A grand procession was organized in the city under the aegis of Purvanchal Janjagaran Samiti. All the women of Purvanchal society took out the Kalash Yatra from Kamna Sagar in Harimandir. Various tableaux were performed on this occasion, and people drenched in the devotion of Chhath Mai kept dancing to the tune of Bhojpuri tune. The procession was welcomed everywhere. At the same time, the chairman of the committee, Premanand Chaurasia said that in the evening, a religious-cultural program has been organized at Chhath Puja Ghat located on the banks of Bhakra river on Dineshpur-Gadarpur road. On this occasion, Nagar Panchayat President Seema Sarkar, Advocate KN Mishra, Himanshu Sarkar, Ravi Sarkar, Mahendra Sharma, Kashinath Gupta, Sukumar Sarkar, Dulal Chakraborty, Amit Saxena, Divendu Rai, Kajal Rai, Sunita, Tarun Singh, Anita Tripathi, Kashinath Dozens of people including Gupta, Govind, Lallan Tiwari, Satyaprakash Singh, Deepak Makkar, Sonu Goyal, Akhilesh Mishra, Sudhakar Dubey, Vijay Sharma were present.