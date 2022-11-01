A 4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes MP

Bhopal (The Hawk): According to the India Meteorological Department, an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred on Tuesday near Jabalpur and the surrounding regions of Madhya Pradesh (IMD).

The earthquake was registered at a depth of 10 km, according to the regional office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhopal.

According to IMD officials, the 8.43 a.m. earthquake was felt in the districts of Jabalpur, Dindori, Madla, Anuppur, Umaria, and Balaghat.

However, there were no reports of casualties, injuries, or damage to the infrastructure.

At a depth of roughly 10 kilometres, the epicentre was located in the Jabalpur division's Dindori area.

