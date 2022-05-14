9th Convocation Day of IIM Kashipur celebrated in fervour

First cohort of MBA (Analytics) program graduated

347 Business Managers graduates include 61 girl students which is the highest across any MBA program at IIM Kashipur

Kashipur (The Hawk): After a gap of 2 years, Indian Institute of Management Kashipur, the New Generation Management institute has conducted its 9th Convocation at its campus today. This year, a total of 374 students have passed out in the two year Post Graduate Programme in Management, Two Year Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics, Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives and Doctoral Programme in Management courses.

The batch toppers were awarded with medal’s in recognition of their academic accomplishment.

Ankur Tulsyan Gold medal for the best academic performance amongst the MBA cohort 2020-2022

Neha Saxena Silver medal for the academic performance amongst the MBA cohort 2020-2022

Varun Bhargava bronze medal for the academic performance amongst the MBA cohort 2020-2022

Roshan kumar Biswal Gold medal for the best academic performance amongst the MBA Analytics cohort 2020-2022

All round medal Sakshi Podar MBA and MBA analytics cohort 2020-2022

Illustrating how India had gained by adopting the barbell strategy in the face of the uncertain pandemic during 2020 Mr. Sanjeev Sanyal, Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister, in his convocation address, motivated-+ the graduating students to be ready to be adaptive for uncertain times. He also spoke about the importance of IIM’s contribution in India’s economic development especially with the new curriculum such as the exclusive business Analytics being taught at IIM Kashipur.

During his inaugural address, Mr. Sandeep Singh, Chairman, Board of Governors of IIM Kashipur said, “IIM Kashipur was envisioned as an institute that would in addition to fostering academic rigour be aligned with the evolving industry trends, drive social transformation and become a harbinger of entrepreneurship and inclusive growth. As part of our excellence centres, 74 start-ups are currently under incubation under FIED (Foundation for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development). This incubation centre is a section 8 company incorporated on 9th March 2018 and we could say FIED is the only incubator among all IIM’s in the country focussing exclusively on agri-tech and agri-business start-ups and running the incubation schemes of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare”.

“We have been putting special efforts over the years to enhance gender diversity in long-term basis, As an outcome in 2021 the number of girl students increased from 29 to 51 in year 2021 and 61 in the year 2022 chieving the highest strength of girl students in the MBA program of IIM Kashipur across batches so far. As we enter the second decade we are going to double down our successes and embark on a journey of exponential holistic growth both for the institute and its stakeholders” he said

He further added, “I am pleased to inform you that last month, IIM Kashipur inaugurated the 1st Batch of Executive Master of Business Administration in Analytics (EMBA Analytics). This program, received a tremendous response; 95 students joined the first batch. The students in this program have an average of nine years work experience across various industries.”

The premier institute which started MBA (Analytics) programme in 2020 decided to launch Executive MBA (Analytics) from this year. MBA (Analytics) was launched aiming to shape the business analytics education and create more data aware managers. The programme designed to allow the graduating class to contribute across sectors with their specialisation of analytics and data-based management, has created a demand across the country.



