9 killed,19 injured in explosion at factory in UP's Hapur

Hapur: At least nine workers died and 19 were injured when a boiler exploded at a factory in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, officials said. There were around 30 people in the affected area in the factory in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana, around 80 km from the national capital, when the incident occurred, they said. The impact of the explosion was so intense that the roofs of some of the factories located in the vicinity were damaged. It took three hours for the fire tenders to douse the blaze.

District Magistrate of Hapur Medha Roopam said that nine people had died while 19 others were injured and undergoing treatment. The factory is located adjacent to a CNG pump. Rescue and relief measures were taken up at the site, according to officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives.

"The accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. The state government is actively involved in providing treatment to the injured and all possible help," Modi tweeted.

The chief minister directed that the incident be probed by experts.

In a statement issued in Lucknow, Adityanath asked the district administration to extend all possible help to the kin of the deceased and injured.

He also said that necessary treatment should be provided to the injured.

Divisional Commissioner of Meerut and Inspector General were directed to visit the site and ensure effective implementation of relief work.

"May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," UP minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' tweeted.—PTI



