9 CRPF troopers injured in road accident in J&K's Ganderbal

Srinagar: On Sunday, nine members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) suffered injuries in a road accident in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources inside the police department, the CRPF troopers sustained injuries as a result of the accident that occurred in the Nilgrad area of Sonamarg. The accident occurred when their vehicle rolled down into the Sindh stream.

“The accident took place near the helipad in the Nilgrad area. All the occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries.

“They have been shifted to the hospital at Baltal base camp for treatment,” sources said.

The CRPF troopers were sent on Amarnath Yatra duties.—Inputs from Agencies