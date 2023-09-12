73 projects in Vidhya region complete, 177 remain

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has completed 73 projects, each costing over Rs 50 lakhs, in the Vindhya division as part of its project to develop infrastructural and civic amenities in the region.

According to a state government spokesperson, currently 177 projects are being executed, which include the Vindhya Corridor and the Sonbhadra Medical College.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has warned officials against any delay in projects like the Vindhya Corridor and the Sonbhadra Medical College and said that it would invite action for negligence.

“There is also a proposal to take action against the contractor responsible for the construction of Ayush Hospital in Mirzapur, as the progress of the project does not align with the established action plan,” he said.

The official said that chief secretary DS Mishra is also holding review meetings and getting regular reports on the various projects.

“Major projects such as the Pipri Barrack Hostel at Sonbhadra police station, ITI Dudhi, repair work at Nagwan dam, construction of a cow conservation centre, seed storage centre and Atal residential school in Chopan, have either been completed or are in the final stages of completion."

In the most recent report submitted to the chief secretary, it has been said that 31 projects costing more than Rs 50 lakhs each, have been completed in Mirzapur, while work is currently underway on 75 projects.

In Bhadohi, 18 projects have been completed and 48 projects are currently in progress.

Similarly, 24 projects have been completed in Sonbhadra, while work on 54 projects is ongoing.

The state government has proposed a three-pronged plan to expedite the projects, the spokesperson said.

This includes the identification of stakeholders and issues and recognition and resolution of challenges encountered during construction activities.

Regular review meetings will be held to address issues of land acquisition, forest clearances, SIT inquiries, utility relocation, budget allocation, manpower availability, quality construction and mitigating delays in the tendering process.

These meetings will be attended by key stakeholders such as the commissioner, DM, CDO, other district-level officers and funding agencies.

“This approach aims to establish an ecosystem dedicated to resolving issues hindering the progress of pending projects in the region, with monitoring from Lucknow,” the official said.

—IANS