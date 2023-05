Three injured have been reffered to GMC Anantnag for specialized treatment.

Srinagar : Seven persons were injured after a cab skidded off the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and rolled into a gorge in the Banihal area of J&K’s Ramban district on Wednesday.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that a vehicle bearing registration number JK01AP/5877 which was on way from Jammu to Srinagar met with an accident near Kharpora at around 11:30 am.

He said the vehicle rolled down the road and landed in a 150ft gorge. IANS