Chandigarh (The Hawk): The 7 days hands-on Training Program on “Insights into Analytical Instrumentation for Applied Sciences” is commenced from 10th-17th May 2022 at the Department of Bio & Nano Technology (FIST Assisted) & Central Instrumentation Laboratory, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUS&T, PURSE Supported), Hisar, India under STUTI program in association with Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Laboratory (SAIF), Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The Scheme ‘Synergistic Training program Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure’ (STUTI) is supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India is intended to build human resources and its knowledge capacity through open access to S&T Infrastructure. It envisions hands-on training and sensitization of the state-of-art instruments in various institutes/departments having availed projects under FIST/PURSE/CURIE/SAIF/ SATHI schemes. The training program is commenced with the patronship of Honorable Prof. B.R. Kamboj, Vice-chancellor, GJUS&T and inaugurated by Worthy Chief Guest Prof. Avnesh Verma, Registrar, GJUS&T, Hisar, India. Prof. Devinder Kumar, Director CIL and Prof. Neeraj Dilbaghi, Dean Research from GJUS&T are the organizers of the STUTI supported training program. Dr. Sandeep Kumar is the coordinator of the STUTI training program at GJUS&T, Hisar. Prof. Ganga Ram Chaudhary is the Coordinator of the STUTI Program-PMU, PU, Chandigarh and Guest of Honour in this training program.

Prof. Neeraj Dilbaghi, Dean Research from GJUS&T gives cordial welcome to the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour and all the participants of the program. Dr. Sandeep Kumar highlights the key points of the training program, its schedule and emphasizes on the importance of the training program. The program is going to held for first five days at GJUS&T, Hisar while sixth day and seventh day will be scheduled at NABI, Mohali and SAIF, PU, Chandigarh respectively.

Prof. Ganga Ram Chaudhary, Director, SAIF, PU, Chandigarh emphasized on the goals and visions of the STUTI scheme to the participants. 30 participants from 30 different institutes/universities have been participating in this training program. The lab Manual of the training program is unveiled by the honorable Chief Guest and other dignitaries in the presence of all the participants.

Worthy Registrar Prof. Avnesh Verma addressed the participants and highly appreciates the efforts of the organizing committee members of the training program for the commencement of such a wonderful event. He critically mentioned the importance of the research and its application concerning technology transfer for the benefit of society. Prof. Devinder Kumar presents the vote of thanks to the dignitaries and wishes good luck to all the participants for the training program.

Many eminent resource persons are invited for delivering lectures during the 7 days training program to equip participants with the basic knowledge and skills required to analyze different instrumentation techniques for applied sciences. Participants will be imparted hands-on training on several instruments such as Electron microscope, Raman Technique, Single crystal X-ray Diffraction, Mass spectroscopy etc. Department of Bio & Nano Technology, GJUS&T highly appreciates the remarkable efforts and commitments shown by the organizing committee members, technical staff and research scholars for the successful execution of STUTI supported training program. The event is further graced by the presence of Dr. Rajeev Kumar, PU, Chandigarh and Dr. Rajesh Thakur, Dr. Sapna & Dr. Santosh of GJUS&T, Hisar respectively.