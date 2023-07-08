6 Held For Duping People By Offering Holiday Packages At Discounted Rates

Lucknow: Six persons have been arrested for allegedly duping people by offering them holiday packages at discounted rates, the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made by the Special Task Force (STF). The accused were members of a gang that used to collect information of people from car agencies, housing societies and restaurants to dupe them, according to a statement.

“They used to offer holiday packages to exotic locations at very discounted rates and dupe people. They use to charge the booking amount and fled with the money once the booking was done,” the statement issued by the STF said.

Deepak Kumar Kushwaha, Atul Kumar Maurya, Ratish Singh, Rahamatullah Milki, Santosh Kumar and Samsher were caught while they were trying to dupe guests at a hotel in Bareilly district on Friday, it said.

The FIR in the case has been registered at the Baradari police station in the district. —PTI