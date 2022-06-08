5.0 magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang

Beijing: A 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted China's Xinjiang region on Wednesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The quake jolted the Pishan county in the region at 2:52 pm today, Xinhua News Agency reported. The epicentre was monitored at 36.09 degrees north latitude and 77.78 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said. Earlier, on June 1, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Lushan County of Ya'an City in southwest China's Sichuan Province. at 5:00 pm. The epicenter, with a depth of 17 km, was monitored at 30.37 degrees north latitude and 102.94 degrees east longitude, according to the agency. (ANI)

About 14,427 people were affected after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Ya'an in Sichuan, reported local media citing preliminary statistics. Four people were confirmed dead and 41 others injured due to the earthquake that jolted the city, according to the city's earthquake relief headquarters. Earlier, the city's earthquake relief headquarters said that a total of 13,081 people in Ya'an were affected by the earthquake however as per the new statistics the number has increased significantly, reported Xinhua. On April 15, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit the city of Delingha in northwest China's Qinghai Province, according to CENC. The epicenter was monitored at 38.52 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, as per Xinhua. No casualties were reported in that earthquake.

Two days before, on April 13, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake had jolted Xingwen county of Yibin city, in China's Sichuan Province. Earlier on March 26, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolted China's Qinghai province. The quake had struck the city of Delingha in the province at 12.21 am. The epicenter was monitored at 38.50 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, 126 km away from the city proper, with a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.—ANI