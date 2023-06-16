5 JeM terrorists held for killing civilian in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar: On Friday, the police in the Anantnag region of Jammu and Kashmir arrested five members of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) for killing of a civilian there.

As reported by DIG (South Kashmir) Rayees Mohammad Bhat, the five JeM terrorists involved for the May 29 killing of circus artist Deepu Kumar near Janglat Mandi in Anantnag town have been arrested.

Speaking to reporters, the DIG said, "Two persons belonging to Anantnag town were missing and our suspicion was focused on them. Based on technical evidence and human intelligence, we have finally been able to arrest the five terrorists involved in the murder of Deepu Kumar, who belonged to Udhampur district."—Inputs from Agencies