    Menu
    States & UTs

    4 dead, 2 injured as car collides with electric pole in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March31/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Fatal Car Collision Claims Four Lives in Moradabad: Driver Fatigue Blamed. Family Tragedy Strikes as Vehicle From Dehradun Crashes into Electric Pole in Kanth Area.

    SP of Moradabad, Sandeep Kumar Meena

    Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): Four people have died and two are injured after a car collided with an electric pole in the Kanth area of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, an official said.
    According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Moradabad, Sandeep Kumar Meena, at around 2 a.m. late night, a vehicle travelling from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, collided with an electric pole near the Kanth area of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, around 5 a.m.

    Four persons lost their lives on the spot, while two sustained injuries. All belonged to the same family. The injured are being treated at the district hospital, and postmortem examinations are being conducted for the deceased, he added.
    Further, Meena said that the driver of the vehicle, who was a member of the family, is currently in shock and undergoing questioning. It was revealed during interrogation that he had fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to lose balance and collide with the pole.

    —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Moradabad news Road accidents Uttar Pradesh incidents Kanth area collision Family tragedy Sandeep Kumar Meena Dehradun to Moradabad
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in