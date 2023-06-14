3-yr-old toddler mauled to death by stray dogs in Agra

Agra: In Agra, a group of stray dogs attacked two young children, killing a 3-year-old and injuring a 6-year-old girl.

The incident took place in Kumargarh village under the Doki police station limits.

"A three-year-old girl was attacked by stray dogs when she was playing in front of her house. She was dragged by the dogs to an open field outside the village," sub-inspector Ashok Kumar said.

The official also mentioned that the other young girl who tried to save the toddler had been attacked by the dogs, but managed to escape.

Police said the 3-year-old died from his wounds before residents could assemble to drive the dogs away.

"While the family is yet to lodge an official complaint, the other girl is undergoing treatment," said Kumar, who had accompanied assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Saurabh Singh to the village after the incident.

In a similar event on April 18, a retired doctor was killed by stray dogs while taking a walk on the Aligarh Muslim University campus.—Inputs from Agencies