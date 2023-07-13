    Menu
    3 non-locals shot and injured by militants, shifted to Srinagar for treatment

    Sunil Aswal
    July13/ 2023
    Srinagar: Three non-locals were shot and injured by militants in J&K’s Shopian district on Thursday, police said.

    The three have been shifted to Srinagar city for specialised treatment.

    Giving details of the incident, police sources said that two masked militants entered the rented accommodation in Gagran village where three non-local labourers belonging to Bihar were living.

    “Masked militants fired at the three non-local labourers and fled from the place.

    "The injured have been identified as Anmol Kumar, Hiralal Yadoo, and Pintu Kumar, all residents of Supaul district in Bihar," a police official said.

    Doctors at the local hospital referred all the injured persons to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

    Meanwhile, the police source said that the area has been surrounded and searches mounted to trace the assailants.

    — IANS

