    Menu
    States & UTs

    3 Killed As Car Falls Into Gorge In U'khand

    author-img
    The Hawk
    September2/ 2022

    Car Falls Into Gorge

    Dehradun: Three people from Himachal Pradesh were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Kalsi area of Dehradun district on Thursday, police said.The accident took place at Kothi Ichhadi and it seems the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle, they said.The car fell into a 150-metre gorge and all three occupants died on the spot, police said.On receiving information about the accident, a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and pulled out the bodies.The deceased have been identified as Dilshad (24), a resident of Nekha and Pamish (34) of Dakoli in Himachal Pradesh. The third body has not been identified yet, police said. —PTI 

    Categories :States & UTsTags : U'khand Car Falls Gorge
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in