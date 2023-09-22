290 Ram Stambhs to be installed along route that Lord Ram took during his exile

Ayodhya: ‘Ram Stambh’, pillars made of pink sandstone, will come up at 290 places from Ayodhya to Rameswaram, along the route through which Lord Ram had travelled to the southernmost point of the country from the temple town.

This route is mentioned as Ram Van Gaman Marg in Valmiki Ramayan which Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman took during their exile from Ayodhya.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, said, “After 40 years of research, the Shri Ram Sanskritik Shodh Sansthan Nyas has identified 290 places from where Lord Ram had travelled to Rameswaram.”

“The Ashok Singhal Foundation will install Ram Stambh at all these 290 places,” added Rai. The first pillar will be installed in Ayodhya at Mani Parvat on September 30.

According to Rai, these pillars have been carved out of the famous pink sand stone of Rajasthan. Pink sand stones have also been used in the construction of the Ram Temple.

Meanwhile, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has issued an appeal to people to donate flour, wheat, pulses, mustard oil, spices and medicines to the Trust that will be used for devotees coming to Ayodhya for the opening ceremony of Ram Temple.

Rai said that from January 15 to February 25, around 50 lakh devotees are expected to turn up in Ayodhya. The Trust will make all arrangements for them.

“The board and lodging arrangement on large-scale will be made for devotees coming to Ayodhya. People can donate flour, wheat and other items. The Trust would collect donated items from respective places,” said Rai.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) on Thursday took over security of the ‘red zone’ of the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

Eight companies of the UPSSF have been deployed in the ‘red zone’ of the Ram Janmabhoomi campus.

While five companies of the Rapid Action Force of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will continue to be in-charge of security of the isolation zone where the makeshift temple of Ram Lalla is located.

Rest of the area within the campus falls in ‘red zone’ and the area outside the Ram Janmabhoomi campus is ‘yellow zone’.

According to additional SP (security) Pankaj Pandey, eight battalions of the UPSSF have been deployed in the ‘red zone’ of the Ram Janmabhoomi.

“They have replaced 12 companies of the PAC that were deployed there,” Pandey added.

Now, the PAC, along with the local police, will be deployed in the security of the yellow zone that lies outside the Ram Janmabhoomi campus. Before deployment, the UPSSF personnel were trained in behavioural policing.

This deployment is part of the state government’s plan to ensure fool-proof security to the Ram Janmabhoomi.

—IANS