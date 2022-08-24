24 yrs after artist's death, Lucknow hospital asked to pay compensation

Lucknow: Nearly 24 years after eminent artist and Padma Shri awardee Prof Ranbir Singh Bisht died due to alleged medical negligence, the Uttar Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has slapped a fine of Rs 39 lakh on the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here for "negligence and faulty treatment."

As per the order, Prof Bisht has been an angina patient since 1986 and was admitted to SGPGI on September 2, 1998. He, however, died on September 25, 1998 during treatment.

Pushpita Bisht, daughter of Prof Bisht, had then moved the apex consumer body, alleging that the doctors were negligent in the treatment and this caused the death of her father.

She further alleged that the medication and treatment given to the patient was not administered properly and the pacemaker was removed without the consent of family members.

Also, the death certificate prepared by Dr P.K. Goel mentioned the wrong age of the patient.

While the SGPGIMS offered the explanation and contended that negligence did not cause the death of the patient, the court of Rajendra Singh (presiding president), Sushil Kumar and Vikas Saxena (member) found the explanations unsatisfactory.

Consequently, the court ordered SGPGIMS to pay Rs 19 lakh, with interest at a rate of 10 per cent from September 25, 1998, as compensation for negligence and deficiency of service to the complainant.

It also directed the SGPGIMS to pay Rs 20 lakh to the complainant towards mental agony, again with interest at a rate of 10 per cent from the said date.

—IANS