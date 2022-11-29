2 people in Gujarat died after consuming illicit alcohol

Junagadh (The Hawk): According to the brother of one of the deceased victims, two people have died and one is critically ill while receiving treatment at a government hospital after reportedly imbibing fake alcohol in Gujarat's Junagadh district.

Bhikhabhai Joshi, a Congress lawmaker from Junagadh, claimed that members of the Ghachipat society told him that a large crowd had assembled at the civic hospital because three people had been taken to the facility on Monday night after becoming ill.

According to Joshi, who spoke to IANS, the three individuals were transported to the hospital after complaining of feeling queasy and beginning to vomit. According to him, a third person is in serious condition and two people have passed away.

The cause of the death cannot yet be determined, according to the doctors, but will only be known after the post-mortem report is available, he continued.

The deceased's brother (name withheld) told the local media that he had received a call in the evening informing him that his brother had passed out in Gandhi Chowk after consuming some chemical (illicit liquor), so he took him to the government hospital. One deceased has been identified as Rafiq Ghoghari.

However, after declaring Rafiq dead, the doctor later discovered there was another body nearby. He asserts that the fatalities might be a tragic hooch incident.

People are not permitted to enter the government hospital because police are stationed there because residents worry that more people may have consumed illegal alcohol and will be brought in later in the evening.

(Inputs from Agencies)