2 non-local labourers injured in firing by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

Two contract workers were shot by terrorists in Anantnag. The two citizens who were hurt have been taken to the hospital, and their conditions are said to be stable there. A search and rescue operation has closed off the nearby area. The Kashmir Zone Police have tweeted that more information will be released soon.—Inputs from Agencies