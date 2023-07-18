    Menu
    2 non-local labourers injured in firing by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

    Nidhi Khurana
    July18/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Srinagar: On Tuesday, two non-local workers were shot by terrorists in the Anantnag area of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the police.

    They said, the injured men were taken to the hospital immediately and are now in stable condition.

    Two contract workers were shot by terrorists in Anantnag. The two citizens who were hurt have been taken to the hospital, and their conditions are said to be stable there. A search and rescue operation has closed off the nearby area. The Kashmir Zone Police have tweeted that more information will be released soon.—Inputs from Agencies

