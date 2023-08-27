    Menu
    2 NEET aspirants commit suicide in a day in Rajasthan’s Kota, 22 this year

    Nidhi Khurana
    August27/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Kota: Two NEET hopefuls allegedly committed themselves within four hours of each other on Sunday in Kota, Rajasthan, bringing the total number of suicides involving NEET aspirants this year to 22, according to authorities.

    Minutes after leaving a room on the third floor of the institute after completing a test, 17-year-old Avishkar Shambaji Kasle plunged from the sixth story, they said. The institute was located in the Jawahar Nagar neighbourhood.

    Vigyan Nagar Circle Officer (CO) Dharmveer Singh said that despite the best efforts of the institute's staff, Kasle passed away en route to the hospital.—Inputs from Agenciie

