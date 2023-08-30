2 killed in Amethi road accident; Uttar Pradesh CM expresses grief

Lucknow: Two people were killed and 16 others sustained injuries after a speeding four-wheeler rear-ended a truck in Amethi on the Varanasi-Lucknow highway.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

“Praying for peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members,” a release from the chief minister’s office said.

It further said that the CM has directed the district administration to hospitalise the injured immediately.

“He (the CM) also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," the release read.

As many as two people died in the mishap that took place near Utelwa in Amethi district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Soon after the accident, the police arrived at the spot and sent all injured to the Community Health Centre in Jagishpur.

—ANI