2 foreign women with phoney Aadhar cards in UP

Agra (The Hawk): Two women, both citizens of Uzbekistan, were detained by the Agra police after they were unable to provide their passports and visas.

The two women were staying at a hotel in Tajganj and were reportedly in possession of bogus Aadhaar cards with a south Delhi address, according to the police.

Two cell phones and Rs 33,000 in cash were taken from their possession.

Under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using a forged document as real), and section 16 of the Foreigners Act of 1946, a FIR has been filed against them.

Bhupendra Baliyan, the Tajganj SHO, said: "The bogus Aadhaar cards were carried by the two foreign individuals. They were identified as Uzbeks by a passport photo discovered in their cell phones. To thoroughly investigate the situation, we are collaborating with the neighbourhood intelligence team. The address listed in the Aadhaar has been verified by the Delhi Police. We also got in touch with the Uzbek embassy."

The two women checked into the hotel on Saturday, according to the FIR that was filed in response to a complaint made by sub-inspector Yogesh Kumar. At the hotel front desk, they presented their Aadhaar to reserve a room.

