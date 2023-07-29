2 dead, 52 injured due to electrocution during 'tazia' procession in UP's Amroha

Amroha(UP): The music system of a "tazia" got within the electromagnetic field of high-tension wires, authorities claimed, killing two people and injuring 52 with burns on Saturday in the Didoli neighbourhood.

Seven persons were injured in a separate event in Bareilly when a piece of the 'tazia' came into touch with a high tension cable.

Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh stated that the Amroha incident occurred in the Patei Khalsa hamlet within the jurisdiction of the Didoli police station.—Inputs from Agencies