    2 dead, 52 injured due to electrocution during 'tazia' procession in UP's Amroha

    July29/ 2023
    Amroha(UP): The music system of a "tazia" got within the electromagnetic field of high-tension wires, authorities claimed, killing two people and injuring 52 with burns on Saturday in the Didoli neighbourhood.

    Seven persons were injured in a separate event in Bareilly when a piece of the 'tazia' came into touch with a high tension cable.

    Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh stated that the Amroha incident occurred in the Patei Khalsa hamlet within the jurisdiction of the Didoli police station.—Inputs from Agencies

