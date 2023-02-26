2 BSF jawans injured in West Bengal border attack by Bangladeshi villagers

Kolkata: It was reported on Sunday that more than a hundred Bangladeshi farmers attacked BSF jawans with sharp-edged weapons in a field near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, injuring two of them severely and taking their weapons.

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans stationed at Nirmalchar prevented Bangladeshi farmers from taking their animals to Indian farmland.

At once, "more than a hundred villagers and miscreants from Bangladesh entered the Indian side and attacked the jawans with sticks and sharp-edged weapons (Dahs)," according to a BSF spokesperson for the South Bengal frontier, based in Kolkata.—Inputs from Agencies