2 bodies, including that of soldier, found in Gadole forests of Anantnag in J&K

Srinagar: On the sixth day of an anti-terror operation, security forces recovered two bodies from the Gadole forest area in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. This came as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed to seek revenge for the deaths of three officers and a soldier at the hands of terrorists.

Two dead bodies were discovered in the woods. According to reliable reports, the terrorists on Wednesday killed a soldier named Pradeep. It is currently being determined who the other victim was.

Terrorists struck again on Wednesday, taking the lives of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and Deputy Superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Humayun Bhat. On the first day of the battle, Pradeep vanished and was presumed dead.—Inputs from Agencies